Wildlife officers seeking public assistance on moose poaching incident in St. David’s Area

The Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is seeking information related to an incident of moose poaching in the St. David’s area.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a complaint from the public of an illegally harvested moose. It appears the animal was shot on the roadway between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. and dragged approximately 800 meters on the road to a pit, where the moose was then processed.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Act to discharge a firearm from or across a railway, highway, public road or private road. The area in which this incident took place is a well-travelled residential area within Moose Management Area 9, which creates significant public safety concerns.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident or witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division, Stephenville Detachment at 709-643-3143.