Wet roads on the west coast and southeastern Labrador

Roads on the west coast of the Island are wet with areas of fog. Elsewhere across the Island roads are mostly dry with good visibility.

In Labrador, there are areas of fog and roads are wet in southeastern areas.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the crossings today on the Highlanders due to a mechanical issue. The MV Legionnaire is out of service due to a mechanical issue, repairs are ongoing.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 200 and 201 are delayed. Air Canada flights 2250, 1518, 2254, 696, 2255, 1521, and 2259 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.