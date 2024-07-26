Wet roads on the West Coast and parts of Labrador

Across the west coast, roads are wet. Roads are dry in most of central, southern, and eastern Newfoundland. In Labrador, roads are wet in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and southeastern sections and dry in western Labrador.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. All other ferries including Marine Atlantic are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and PAL flights 924 and 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines flights 901 and 924 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.