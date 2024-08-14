Wet roads in some areas of the province and several flight delays

Roads are wet across parts of the south coast and the Avalon Peninsula this morning. There is good visibility across the province.

The MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule. There will be a run to Bay L’Argent this morning. The departure time from Rencontre will be 10:30 a.m. with arrival to Bay L’Argent at 12:15 p.m., and the departure time from Bay L’Argent at 12:45 p.m. with arrival in Rencontre at 2:30 p.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are a number of delays. WestJet, PAL Airlines, and Flair Airlines are reporting delays. In Deer Lake, PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.