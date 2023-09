Across the Avalon and most of the central roads are wet and in areas of drizzle, visibility is slightly reduced.

Roads are dry on the west coast. On the Northern Peninsula roads are wet and there is some fog in the St. Anthony area.

Roads are mostly dry in Labrador.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time today.