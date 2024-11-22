Wet roads and numerous ferry cancellations across the province

On the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and central Newfoundland, roads are bare and wet with good visibility. On the west coast, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads from Churchills Falls to Cartwright Junction are partly snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic is advising that crossings tonight and Saturday morning may be cancelled. The MV Flanders attempted the 5:00 a.m. trip and had to return to Bell Island due to high winds and seas. The MV Marine Eagle is out of service so mechanics can make some needed repairs. The MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.