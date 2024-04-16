Wet roads and foggy conditions across Newfoundland

Roads across the Island are mostly wet. Visibility is poor from Placentia to Branch, Swift Current to the Trans-Canada Highway, and Branch to North Harbour. There is fog along the south coast, Avalon Peninsula, and portions of central.

Across Labrador, roads are bare and dry with a few icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 690 and 697 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.