Wet roads and fog continues to reduce visibility across the Avalon

Roads are wet across most of Newfoundland today. There continues to be fog on the Avalon and parts of central. In Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

The Beaumont Hamel continues to be reassigned to the Fogo Island/Change Island service. Air service is in place today between Charlottetown and Norman Bay.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport involving Pal Airlines and Air Canada. In Gander PAL flights 921 and 922 are delayed. In Deer Lake, WestJet Flight 523, Air Canada Flight 2283, and PAL Flight 927 are delayed.