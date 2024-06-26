Wet roads and fog across most of the Island

Roads across most of Newfoundland are wet with areas of fog on the Avalon, south coast, west coast, and on the Great Northern Peninsula causing reduced visibility.

In Labrador, Route 500 is closed between Twin Falls and Churchill Falls. In eastern and southeastern Labrador, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

The MV Marine Coaster III is in service but off schedule. The vessel left South East Bight this morning to pick up personnel from NL Hydro. The ship will return to South East Bight to pick up the 8:30 a.m. run before returning to Petit Forte and will remain in Petit Forte for a deck crane inspection.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53, Air Canada flights 694 and 696 are delayed and PAL Airlines Flight Flight 922 is cancelled. In Gander, Air Canada flights 900 and 901 are late. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.