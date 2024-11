Across Newfoundland, roads are mostly bare and wet with fair to good visibility. In Labrador, roads are wet with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and will depart from Makkovik at noon. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada flights 7946 and 7949 are delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.