Across the Island this morning, roads are bare and wet with fair to good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential impacts to crossings tonight and Wednesday. The MV Flanders and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule, and the MV Marine Coaster III is out of service due to a mechanical issue.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.