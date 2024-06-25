Wet roads across the Island

Across the Island portion of the province, roads are wet. Heavy rain is expected across the Avalon and portions of the south coast which will lead to water build up on the roads and there are areas of fog on the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas.

In Labrador, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W and MV Marine Coaster III are in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 200 are delayed. Air Canada flights 2250, 2254, and 690 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Westjet flights 415 and 521 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.