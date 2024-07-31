Wet roads across parts of the Island this morning

Roads are wet in most of central Newfoundland as showers move through. There are areas of fog along the south coast and on the Avalon Peninsula. In Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Terra Nova will be making a run to Bay Largent this morning for anyone wishing to travel.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, and 201 are delayed. PAL Airlines flights 902 and 901 are delayed, Porter Flight 226 is delayed, and Air Canada Flight 693 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 901, 902, and 928 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.