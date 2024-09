Roads are wet across the island portion of the province this morning. With rain expected today, some water build-up can be expected. There are also areas of fog.

In Labrador, it’s a different story. Roads are dry across the area with good visibility, the exception is Wabush where there is some fog.

Ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.