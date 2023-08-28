Wet roads across Newfoundland for your morning drive

Roads across the Island portion of the province are wet this morning. There is water buildup in some areas. Visibility is reduced. Reduce your speed. Hydroplaning is a possibility.

In Labrador, most roads are dry with good visibility.

On the west coast, the West Bound On Ramp near Massey Drive is closed to all traffic.

Construction continues on Pitts Memorial Drive and on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Paddy’s Pond Underpass.

On the Veterans Memorial Highway there is a bridge repair near Hodgewater Line.

Paving and resurfacing on Highway 513 in both directions from Highway 510 to American Hill Road in Labrador.