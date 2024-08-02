Wet roads across most of the province

Roads are wet across most of the Island this morning. There is some water buildup on the Great Northern Peninsula due to heavy rain. There is fog along the south coast of the Island and portions of the Avalon Peninsula.

In Labrador, roads are wet in southeastern areas and dry elsewhere.

Due to a mechanical issue, the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing on the Blue Puttees is cancelled. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The next departure will be at 3:00 pm.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 672, 674, and 675 are delayed, WestJet Flight 53 is delayed, and PAL Airlines Flight 9221 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada flights 2280 and 2283 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.