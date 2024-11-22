West Coast under Wind Warnings for Saturday

A period of high winds will occur Saturday afternoon and evening for much of Newfoundland’s West Coast on Saturday. The exception to this will be the Wreckhouse area, where the high winds will be found throughout most of Saturday.
Due to the high winds the Envioment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wind Warning for various time frames Saturday:
- Corner Brook & vicinity (Saturday afternoon and evening)
- Bay St. George (Saturday afternoon and evening)
- Burgeo – Ramea (Saturday morning to evening)
- Channel – Port aux Basques (Saturday morning to evening)
Wind speeds in this area will peak as high as 80 km/h for many areas, and as high as 110 km/h in areas prone to enhanced easterlies. This includes areas like Trout River and Lark Harbour and some coastal areas of the South/Southwest Coast.
A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is also in effect from Saturday morning until Saturday evening. Wreckhouse winds will peak as high as 130 km/h from the east. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.
Areas outside of the Wind Warning will also see some high gusts, which may reach 80 km/h in the lower terrain and exceed 100 km/h in the highlands. These will occur Saturday afternoon and evening and possibly again early Sunday morning.