West Coast residents reminded to take precautions to avoid black bears

Conservation officers with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture continue to monitor locations in Western Newfoundland where black bear sightings have been reported in recent days.

Black bear activity has been reported in areas of Corner Brook, Pasadena and Hampden. Wildlife officials encourage residents to remain vigilant and report black bear sightings to the Forestry and Wildlife District Office in Massey Drive at 709-637-2370 or the standby number at 709-632-9897.

Residents can expect to see the continued presence of conservation officers in these areas, as well as bear traps that may be set to capture and relocate bears should the animals remain in these areas. If you see a bear trap, please stay away from it.



Residents throughout Newfoundland and Labrador are reminded to take appropriate steps to prevent encounters with black bears. To avoid attracting bears to residential areas, campsites and work sites, ensure garbage is stored and disposed of properly. In residential areas, do not place garbage in outside containers until the designated collection day. Where bears have been sighted, pet owners should keep their animals inside or under close supervision.

The public is reminded to never feed wildlife. This practice creates a public safety hazard and may lead to the destruction of the animal. Wild animals can be dangerous and unpredictable when approached. While every situation is different, when encountering a bear, take note of its behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm.

Give it space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.

Avoid direct eye contact.

Report black bear sightings to Forestry and Wildlife offices located throughout the province.