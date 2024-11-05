Watch parties in NL on U.S. election night

American voters head to the polls today to elect their next president. Their neighbours north of the border are eager to watch the votes roll in this evening.

There are multiple events, and watch parties taking place here in this province to see how the contentious race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, will end. Including at the Majestic Theatre this evening, where Persistence Theatre says they are hosting an energizing night, celebrating the first woman of colour to run for president of the united states.

A panel of women will host discussions, and regularly check-in on the early poll returns.

“Obviously we can’t guarantee the outcome of the US election,” says PerSIStence chair Dr. Amanda Bittner, and director of the Gender & Politics Laboratory in the Department of Political Science at Memorial University. “However, we CAN promise that you will leave this event feeling inspired to contribute to a more equitable and positive future in N.L..”