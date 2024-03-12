Ward 4 By-Election Takes Place Today

The by-election takes place in Ward 4 today.

There are four candidates vying for the councillor position. The candidates are Tom Davis, Nicholas Hillier, Myles Russell, and Greg Smith.

Voting takes place by a vote-by-mail system. Residents can deposit their completed kit at the green drop box situated outside City Hall up until 8 p.m. today.

Voters may also drop off completed kits or cast their ballots at one of the following two satellite drop-off centres between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Kenmount Terrace Community Centre, 85 Messenger Drive

Holiday Inn St. John’s, 180 Portugal Cove Road

Voters who intend to register to vote at satellite drop-off centre must have acceptable identification available.

For further information about the by-election, including required accommodations to vote, residents can email [email protected] or call 709-576-3158.