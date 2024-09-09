Wanted woman Krista Penunsi arrested by Sheshatshiu RCMP

Wanted woman 25-year-old Krista Penunsi was arrested in Sheshatshiu on Sept. 7 by the Sheshatshiu RCMP.

While on patrol and continuing to follow up on information received, Penunsi was located by police during the early evening hours on Saturday and was arrested without any incident. She attended court via teleconference on Sunday, was remanded in custody and will appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay court today.

Penunsi is charged with the following criminal offences in relation to incidents that occurred in Sheshatshiu on August 7, 2024 and August 14, 2024:

Assault with a weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code

Obstructing justice contrary to section 139(1) of the Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation of a conveyance contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

Criminal harassment contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the Criminal Code – 2 counts

The investigation is continuing.