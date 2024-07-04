Wanted man found with stolen merchandise in St. John’s

On Wednesday evening, police officers in St. John’s observed a wanted male walking out of a commercial business on Freshwater Road in St. John’s.

After placing the 33-year-old male under arrest for the warrant, it was then discovered that he had stolen several items from the business that he had just exited. As a result, the male was charged with theft under $5000, failure to appear in court and two counts of breaching a release order.

The male was held to appear in court this morning.