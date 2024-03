On Wednesday evening RNC officers observed a wanted 26-year-old male on Froude Avenue in St. John’s.

The male attempted to run but was apprehended a short distance away.

He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant along with additional breaches of a court order.

In addition to those charges, it was determined that the same male had stolen a large amount of sunglasses from the Avalon Mall.

The man was also charged with theft over $5000 and breaching court orders.