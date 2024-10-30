Wanted Man and Woman Arrested in St. John’s

The RNC has arrested a wanted man and woman in St. John’s.

On Monday, police detained a man and woman on Viking Road in connection with an ongoing investigation. The individuals originally provided false names, but were positively identified by the investigating officers as wanted persons.

As a result of the investigation, 56-year-old Stephen Pearce and 38-year-old Angela Manning were both charged with public mischief, and held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to arrest warrants for outstanding charges.