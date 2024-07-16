Wabush residents whose income impacted by wildfires to receive financial assistance, says Furey

Premier Andrew Furey provided an update on the Labrador West wildfire on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire status remains at a Category 1, says Furey. It remains about 14,000 hectares in size, and approximately 6km from Labrador City.

Weather conditions today are classified as a moderate risk, however there are more air and land resources, as the premier mentioned there are more boots on the ground in Labrador City today.

More than 6,000 evacuees have registered in Happy Valley Goose Bay. Yesterday, the province announced $1,000 in financial assistance for Lab City evacuees.

Furey says residents in Wabush whose income has been impacted due to the wildfires can also expect an announcement about financial assistance, in the next 24 to 48 hours.