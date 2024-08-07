News Sports

Volkswagen wins women’s title, Capital Home Hardware takes men’s at Royal St. John’s Regatta

Posted: August 7, 2024 7:54 pm | Last Updated: August 7th, 2024 10:41 pm
By Web Team

The 2024 Royal St. John’s Regatta is now in the books.

Volkswagen won the Kim Stirling Memoria Trophy for the women’s championship.

PlaceTimeTeamShell
105:18.94Volkswagen
205:24.86Hyflodraulic Limited
305:27.00Smith Stockley
405:39.52Dawe and Burke
505:49.15O’Neill Nissan

Capital Home Hardware won the men’s championship.

PlaceTimeTeamShell
109:43.31Capital Home Hardware
210:07.64East Coast Kia
310:23.42Torbay
410:35.95EMCO HVAC
510:44.66CAF Men 1
