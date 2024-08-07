Volkswagen wins women’s title, Capital Home Hardware takes men’s at Royal St. John’s Regatta

The 2024 Royal St. John’s Regatta is now in the books.
Volkswagen won the Kim Stirling Memoria Trophy for the women’s championship.
|Place
|Time
|Team
|Shell
|1
|05:18.94
|Volkswagen
|2
|05:24.86
|Hyflodraulic Limited
|3
|05:27.00
|Smith Stockley
|4
|05:39.52
|Dawe and Burke
|5
|05:49.15
|O’Neill Nissan
Capital Home Hardware won the men’s championship.
|Place
|Time
|Team
|Shell
|1
|09:43.31
|Capital Home Hardware
|2
|10:07.64
|East Coast Kia
|3
|10:23.42
|Torbay
|4
|10:35.95
|EMCO HVAC
|5
|10:44.66
|CAF Men 1