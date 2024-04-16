Virtual ER Availability at Green Bay Health Centre

NL Health Services advises the public of the following temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at Green Bay Health Centre in Springdale due to human resource challenges.
Tuesday, April 16
- Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- OPEN at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, April 17
- Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- OPEN at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 18
- Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- OPEN at 8:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.