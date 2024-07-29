Virtual ER Availability at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of temporary changes to services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre due to human resource challenges. On-site emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician from:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating : Residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

Patients should access the ER via the new entrance at the rear of the hospital. Parking is available in the new lot behind the hospital; signage is also in place to direct patients.

In case of emergency : Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information :

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

For the most up-to-date information on temporary service closures throughout the province, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/find-health-care/updates/.