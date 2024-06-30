Veterinary clinics collaborate in response to VSC closing emergency hours

The Province’s only 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic is cutting back it’s hours beginning July 2nd.

The Veterinary Specialty Centre (VSC) in St. John’s announced on June 18th, that it would be changing it’s hours due to staffing shortages starting Tuesday, the VSC’s hours will now be from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

In response to these changes – veterinary clinics have collaborated to introduce a shared emergency on call group for after hours emergencies from 7pm to 8am daily.

The collaboration is between; Beachy Cove Animal Hospital, Avalon Animal Hospital, Sunrise Animal Hospital, Torbay Road Animal Hospital, Terra Nova Veterinary Clinic, Baccalieu Trail Animal Hospital, Topsail Road Veterinary Clinic, Paradise Animal Hospital, Kenmount Road Animal Hospital, CBS Animal Hospital, Memorial Animal Hospital, and St. John’s Veterinary Hospital.