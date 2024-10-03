Vehicle traveling at high speed flees from Park Warden in Terra Nova Park, driver apprehended

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Osbourne of Springdale is charged with a number of new offences after he fled from police on the morning of Oct. 2. Osbourne, who was wanted by Springdale RCMP for a number of crimes, was apprehended later in the afternoon.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Glovertown RCMP received a report of a speeding vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) from a Park Warden in Terra Nova National Park. The vehicle failed to stop for the Park Warden at an attempted traffic stop and was traveling in excess of 50 km/hr above the posted speed limit.

A short time later, east of Gander on the TCH, the vehicle was located by police. The vehicle was traveling 158 km/hr and failed to stop for police. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle which was last seen heading into Gander.

Patrols were conducted by Gander RCMP. The vehicle was located abandoned in a parking lot west of Gander. Officers discovered that the vehicle was involved in theft of gasoline on Tuesday, at a service station in Bonavista. The car was seized and impounded.

Starting at the abandoned vehicle, RCMP Police Service Dogs Noah and Marlow, along with their handlers, worked together and conducted a lengthy track that led police to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre on the TCH in Gander. Officers determined that the driver had been picked up by another motorist.

Early in the afternoon, while police were searching a residential area on Byrd Avenue, officers observed Osbourne running out of a home. He fled from police on foot in a residential area. PSD Marlow and her handler gave chase, while PSD Noah and his handler worked with other officers to set up an area of containment. Osbourne was quickly located by PSD Marlow and her handler, hiding underneath a shed. Osbourne was arrested without further incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and a firearm was located. He was held in police custody overnight and is set to appear in court today. Osbourne is charged with the following offences:

Flight from police

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Further charges are pending against Osbourne.