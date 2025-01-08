Vehicle stolen from Paradise stopped on TCH by Deer Lake RCMP using spike belt

Four individuals from the Avalon peninsula, 51-year-old William Whalen, 44-year-old Stephanie Cole, 24-year-old Dylan Whalen and 22-year-old Enna McGrath, were arrested by Deer Lake RCMP on Monday, travelling in a vehicle stolen from Paradise.

On Sunday afternoon the RCMP received a report of the stolen vehicle from the RNC, indicating that the vehicle was travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shortly after that report, the RNC advised that the vehicle had turned around and was heading back into the City.

The next day, RCMP in Gander received a report of theft of fuel from a gas station in George’s Point involving the stolen vehicle.

Police located the vehicle on the TCH near Springdale. When police attempted to stop the truck it failed to stop and continued west on the TCH at a high speed and in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, Deer Lake RCMP observed the stolen vehicle travelling west on the TCH near Howley. Police attempted to stop the vehicle which continued to travel at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner. Once again officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was later located by the RNC in Corner Brook. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was observed by RCMP heading east on the TCH, east of Corner Brook.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., a spike belt was successfully deployed by RCMP on the TCH in Deer Lake and the vehicle came to a stop on a dirt road just off the TCH in Deer Lake.

The four occupants were arrested moments later without further incident.

William Whalen is charged with possession of stolen property, two counts of flight from police and two counts of dangerous operation. Stephanie Cole is charged with possession of stolen property and flight from police.

Dylan Whalen is charged with possession of stolen property, two counts of flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation, prohibited operation and theft of gas under $5000.00. Enna McGrath is charged with possession of stolen property and flight from police.

In addition, a warrant for her arrest, stemming from a charge laid by the RNC of taking a motor vehicle without consent, was executed.

William Whalen, Stephanie Cole and Enna McGrath were released by the court on a number of conditions and are each set to appear in court at later dates. Dylan Whalen was remanded into custody and will appear in court on January 10.

The investigation is continuing.