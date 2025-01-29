Vehicle ends up in pond after fleeing police

At 11:00 p.m. last night, RNC officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding in CBS.
The driver fled from police at a high rate of speed. Officers spotted the vehicle a second time and again the driver attempted to flee.
The driver was not familiar with the area and drove his vehicle into Seal Cove Pond.
The 19-year-old male was charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He was held to appear in court and the vehicle was impounded.
There were no injuries and no environmental damage.