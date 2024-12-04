News

Vehicle blows through school bus stop sign in Dunville

Posted: December 4, 2024 8:46 am
By Web Team

On Tuesday morning, the RCMP in Placentia received a report that while a school bus was stopped with its lights and stop sign activated picking up a child at a bus stop in Dunville, a speeding truck, drove through the stop sign and passed by the school bus. 

Police located the described vehicle in Argentia and conducted a traffic stop. The 25-year-old driver was issued a ticket for passing a school bus while the bus was stopped.  A driver who is convicted of this offence faces a fine that ranges between $650-$1560 and an accumulation of six demerit points.

