Vehicle blows through school bus stop sign in Dunville

On Tuesday morning, the RCMP in Placentia received a report that while a school bus was stopped with its lights and stop sign activated picking up a child at a bus stop in Dunville, a speeding truck, drove through the stop sign and passed by the school bus.

Police located the described vehicle in Argentia and conducted a traffic stop. The 25-year-old driver was issued a ticket for passing a school bus while the bus was stopped. A driver who is convicted of this offence faces a fine that ranges between $650-$1560 and an accumulation of six demerit points.