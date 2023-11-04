Update to urgent care hours in Whitbourne

NL Health Services advises the public that going forward, urgent care services at Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne will be offered either in person or virtually weekly from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A limited number of same-day appointments are available via phone or walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a same-day appointment, patients may call 709-759-2300 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Urgent care is open to patients with or without a family health-care provider, offers access to same-day, urgent, health-care services and is an alternative to visiting an emergency department for non-emergency issues. Examples of patients who may been seen at an urgent care clinic include those who have cold and flu symptoms, fever, earaches, urinary tract infections, rashes, and minor injuries such as cuts and scrapes.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem, such as chest pain or tightening, stroke, seizure and/or severe head injury, should proceed to the nearest open emergency department in Carbonear, Placentia or St. John’s.

If you are unsure whether you or a loved one should go to urgent care or an emergency department, please call the NL HealthLine at 811 to speak with a registered nurse 24 hours, seven days a week. The HealthLine also has a nurse practitioner (NP) virtual care service that can prevent unnecessary emergency room visits for non-emergent issues. Appointments with NPs over the phone or by video are available everyday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including weekends. Please note that appointments to see the 811 NP can usually be accommodated within three days. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the NL HealthLine at 811.