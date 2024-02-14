Update to services impacted by adverse weather

NL Health Services advises the public of the following service changes due to adverse weather today.

Outpatient blood collection clinics offered at locations other than hospitals in Eastern zones have been cancelled. Blood collection will continue at hospitals as usual.

Central bookings for outpatient medical imaging services will be unavailable for the remainder of the day.

Urgent care services at Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne are closed for the remainder of the day. Please note that paramedic services at the site are not impacted by the change in service.

The community walk-in clinic located at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s will be closed for the remainder of the day.

NL Health Services reminds the public that, due to adverse weather, all Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural zone administrative buildings and community buildings/health sites that do not provide a 24-hour service, with the exception of the dialysis treatment centres located at Mount Pearl Square and Coish Place in Clarenville, are closed today (Feb. 14). Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural zone hospitals, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, long-term care facilities, and other sites with 24-hour operations will remain open, and emergency services continue to be available.