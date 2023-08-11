Update Provided on Two Infrastructure Projects in the Corner Brook Area

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has provided an update on two infrastructure projects in the Corner Brook area.

Work on the rehabilitation of the Lewin Parkway Bridge in Corner Brook is currently paused while the contractor awaits bearings for the bridge to be fabricated. Once the bearings are complete, work can resume.

Design work is also underway to relocate a major waterline that is below the on-ramp on the Trans-Canada Highway near Massey Drive. In an effort to facilitate repair of the wall below the ramp, the on-ramp is closed while work is underway.