Union hopes new deal may be the answer to addressing nursing shortages

The two people accused of selling and producing illegal guns and weapons will be in Harbour Grace provincial court this morning seeking bail.

Last week, police held a press conference after dismantling a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26.

John Byrne, 49, and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and charged with a number of serious criminal offences.

The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.

The following items were located and seized from inside the home:

16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored

A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing

A large quantity of 3D printed magazines

A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts

A 3D printer

A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers

10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles

A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is following the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.