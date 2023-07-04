News

Union hopes new deal may be the answer to addressing nursing shortages

By Becky Daley
Published on July 4, 2023 at 8:59 pm

The Registered Nurses Union says it’s been a long time coming. Now, they’re hoping to get the deal in detail to members in the coming days. Today, the nurses’ union responded to the tentative collective agreement reached over the weekend. NTV’s Becky Daley has this report.

