Trinity-Conception District RCMP charges roadside hunter with firearms, wildlife offences

News, Uncategorized October 15th, 2026

Trinity-Conception District RCMP arrested a 61-year-old woman on Wednesday morning, after receiving a report of possible hunter firing a rifle roadside on the New Harbour Barrens. The woman was charged with careless use of a firearm and will appear in court in December 2026.

On October 14, around 8:15 a.m., police in Harbour Grace received a report that a person, dressed in hunting attire, had discharged a firearm from the roadway on the New Harbour Barrens near Tilton. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a hunting rifle, next to a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

The woman provided officers with valid firearms and hunting permits, and the firearm was seized and secured by police. She was arrested without incident and charged with careless use of a firearm. In addition, she was issued two tickets for violating provincial hunting regulations.

She was released from custody to appear in provincial court in December 2026.

This hunting season, make safety your top priority. You are responsible for understanding and obeying all relevant laws and regulations, including safe handling of your firearm, and for ensuring that you and your hunting party have a plan and prepare before you go.

In the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, it is unlawful for hunters to discharge a firearm from or across any railway bed, highway, public or private road. To learn more about regulations for all hunters, visit http://www.gov.nl.ca/fal/public-education/wildlife/hunting/hunters/