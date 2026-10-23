Premier Wakeham tours Bull Arm Site as Oilco issues RFP for floating dry dock study

News, Uncategorized October 23rd, 2026

Premier Wakeham, along with Jeff Dwyer, MHA for Placentia West-Bellevue, toured the Bull Arm Fabrication Site this morning and met with local stakeholders as the Provincial Government takes another step toward transforming the site into a major marine industrial hub.

The Oil and Gas Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador (OilCo), on behalf of Bull Arm Fabrication Inc. (BAF), has issued today a request for proposals (RFP) seeking qualified proponents to undertake a Pre-Front End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) study for a floating dry dock at the Bull Arm Fabrication Site in Trinity Bay.

The RFP will evaluate the floating dry dock specifications, design concepts, costs, construction strategies, site requirements, project timelines and key risks. It will also identify the infrastructure, equipment and workforce requirements needed to support the floating dry-dock construction and long-term operations at Bull Arm.

The RFP invites proponents to submit strategic proposals for a long-term vision for the Bull Arm Fabrication Site that brings mutual value for the province and proponents. Strategic proposals will help bring long-term industrial capacity, strengthen and advance the trades workforce, expand regional supply chain opportunities, and maximize industrial benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador.

The RFP is available at merx.com (Reference No. 926000006). Interested companies are invited to submit their proposals by February 26, 2027.

OilCo previously received significant industry interest in response to its June 2026 request for expressions of interest for study work for the floating dry dock. Nineteen submissions were received from companies based in four countries, demonstrating broad international interest in the opportunity. Notably, over half of the submissions came from companies with offices or operations in Newfoundland and Labrador, highlighting strong local engagement and capacity.

The addition of a floating dry dock at the Bull Arm Site will create significant new capacity for ship repair and maintenance, marine construction, offshore support services, defence-related projects and decommissioning activities. The project represents a strategic investment in the province’s industrial future, strengthening Newfoundland and Labrador’s position as a leading hub for marine, offshore and emerging defence-sector opportunities in Canada and North America.

Owned by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and operated by OilCo, the Bull Arm Fabrication Site in Trinity Bay is one of Atlantic Canada’s premier industrial facilities. Spanning more than 25 square kilometres and featuring extensive fabrication, marine and deepwater infrastructure, the site has played a significant role in supporting major industrial developments throughout the province.

OilCo is Newfoundland and Labrador’s oil and gas corporation, responsible for managing offshore assets and supporting strategic energy and industrial development. OilCo also operates the Bull Arm Site, supporting industrial growth and development opportunities.