Police searching for missing Natuashish woman

Uncategorized September 23rd, 2026

Police are asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Hope Gregoire of Natuashish.

Gregoire was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23 on Mistenapeo Street. She is described as approximately 5’ 1”, 143 lbs, with dark hair and dark eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black tank top with a floral print and white pants.

Anyone with information about the current location of Hope Gregoire is asked contact Natuashish RCMP as soon as possible.