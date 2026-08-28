Man arrested for robbing a taxi driver and homeowner

Uncategorized August 28th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly robbing a taxi driver and homeowner in St. John’s earlier this week.

It was Monday (August 24) that police received a report that a passenger threatened a driver with an edged weapon and demanded cash before fleeing on foot. It happened in the Ropewalk Lane Area.

As officers were at the scene investigating, a second call came in that a theft had occurred at a nearby home. The suspect matched the description of the taxi’s passenger. A search of the area failed to locate the suspect and the investigation continued.

On Thursday (August 27) police arrested 44-year-old John Fleming and charged him with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement, unlawfully in a dwelling, and theft under $5000.

Fleming was held to appear in court today.