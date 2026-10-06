Impaired driver arrested following hit and run collision in Carbonear

Uncategorized October 6th, 2026

Harbour Grace RCMP arrested a 57-year-old woman after responding to a report of a hit and run collision in Carbonear on Saturday.

On October 3, shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision at a residence on London Road in Carbonear. The caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into their car and failed to remain at the scene, and that the person driving the car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The victim was able to provide officers a description of the vehicle.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle parked nearby and noted clear signs of impairment. The woman was arrested without incident and transported to the Bay Roberts detachment where she provided breath samples that were over two times the legal limit.

The 57-year-old Carbonear woman was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired over 80mg%. She was released from custody and will appear in court in December. In addition, her licence was suspended and her vehicle was seized by police and impounded.