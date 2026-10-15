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Atlantic Fisheries Fund announcement being made this afternoon in Moncton

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Loyola O’Driscoll, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, will join federal fisheries minister Joanne Thompson, along with Kent Smith, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture for Nova Scotia, Pat Finnigan, the Minister of Aquaculture and Fisheries for New Brunswick, and Ernie Hudson, Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism for Prince Edward Island, today (Thursday, October 15), to participate in an ‘important’ announcement about the future of the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.

The event will take place at 2:00 p.m.in Moncton.

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