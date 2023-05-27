U.K. man sets sail from St. John’s Harbour, attempting to set record for smallest vessel to cross Atlantic

A British man is attempting to break the world record as the smallest vessel to cross the Atlantic. Andrew Bedwell set sail from St. John’s harbour on Saturday afternoon.

The vessel is just over 100cm long and Bewell says it will be a minimum of a 1900 mile solo sailing passage across the Atlantic.

He is attempting to break the record in a boat he calls the ‘Big C’, aiming to raise funds for cancer research. It’s an effort especially close to his heart right now, as his father died from cancer just one week ago.