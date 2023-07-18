U19 boys basketball team for Team Indigenous NL sees big win

- Home
It’s an exciting week for the more than 100 athletes representing Team Indigenous NL, at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. Yesterday, the Under 19 boys basketball team, had its first big win.
It’s considered a jewel in the province’s winter tourism crown, but the administration at Marble Mountain is carrying out a number of upgrades this summer to draw more visitors during the off-season. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
Holy Trinity High School in Torbay suffered an estimated $10,000 dollars in damage after vandals targeted the school last weekend.
As NTV’s David Salter reports, the RNC is investigating and says it’s part of a growing problem in the metro area.
Premier Andrew Furey was in Moncton today to discuss Atlantic Canada’s economy.
While he was there, the Premier fielded questions on further complications with the Muskrat Falls Project.