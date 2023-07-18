News

U19 boys basketball team for Team Indigenous NL sees big win

By Web Team
Published on July 18, 2023 at 9:27 pm

It’s an exciting week for the more than 100 athletes representing Team Indigenous NL, at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. Yesterday, the Under 19 boys basketball team, had its first big win. 

