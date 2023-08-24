Two-vehicle collision sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Wednesday night sent at least two people to hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Prince Philip Drive at about 10:00 p.m.. A car and compact SUV had collided in the intersection, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Both occupants of the car were assessed by paramedics on the scene, and are reported to have been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Both occupants of the SUV were also assessed by paramedics on the scene, however were not immediately transported to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in all directions until the scene could be cleared.