Two-vehicle collision causes moderate damage, minor injuries

A two-vehicle collision Monday evening at a busy St. John’s intersection caused moderate damage to the vehicles involved, and slowed traffic in the area.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, at the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive, at about 10:30 p.m.. The two vehicles involved came to rest several metres away from each other, forcing personnel to close the northbound lanes of Columbus Drive until the scene could be cleared.

The occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics, and treated for injuries reported to be minor in nature. It was unknown at the time if anyone required transport to hospital.