Travellers on the Trans-Labrador highway will now have a little more peace of mind after a new satellite system is up and running.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says installation is now complete for two Starlink satellite systems along the Trans-Labrador Highway. travellers can now access public Wi-Fi at both Cartwright Junction through the Cartwright Public Wi-Fi network and Crooks Lake through the Crooks Lake Public Wi-Fi network.