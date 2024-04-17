Two speeders ticketed for traveling in excess of 160 km/h

Two drivers, one in his fifties and the other in his twenties, were both stopped for travelling at excessive speeds by RCMP Traffic Services Central on April 12.

Police were patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway and noticed two vehicles approaching the rear of the patrol vehicle at fast rates of speed. An officer activated the patrol vehicle’s rear radar antenna and obtained speeds for both vehicles that were each in excess of 160 km/h. The two vehicles were stopped and each driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and a driver’s licence suspension.

Both vehicles were seized and impounded.