Two sent to hospital following collision in shopping mall parking lot

A late-evening collision in the parking lot of a shopping mall sent two people to hospital on Wednesday.

At about 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Avalon Mall. Reports from the scene indicate a sedan traveling on a roadway approaching the Mall’s main entrance rear-ended an SUV, causing it to spin around. There were three occupants of the sedan, two of whom were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the SUV involved was not injured.

The collision caused considerable damage to the car, and forced a temporary closure of the roadway. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

